Gibson Sr. Refutes Possible Bribery allegations

Former Minister of Finance Attorney Richardson F. Gibson Sr. is clearing his name after a newspaper in Curacao the (Antilliaans Dagblad), printed a front page article claiming that his pay out from companies owned by Hushang Ansary for which he worked, can be considered as Possible bribery indications. But the attorney is refuting the claim stating in a press release that his earnings can not in any way be connected to him holding Public office as Minister of Finance for St. Maarten in 2015.

Gibson says his resignation from ENNIA Caribe Holding in 2014 and his subsequent payment of over 1 Million US dollars as a golden Parachute Payment of which he paid 50% in taxes; should not be connected to his appointment as Minister of Finance in 2015 when he became a Government official. But the article in the Curacao News Paper shares the view that ENNIA’s biggest assets is the Mullet Bay property in St. Maarten and seem to link the two with him taking up the position as Minister of Finance in St. Maarten.

Mr Gibson remains at a loss as to how the news paper could come up with such allegations and raises the question in his press statement: “what exactly constitutes “INDICATION OF BRIBERY”? The news paper could have been looking at the payment through the eyes of Art. #41 in the constitution of St. Maarten, and the intervention of the Central Bank probe into Sun Resort when the paper leveled the accusation. The Oath of office taken by all Ministers according to Article 41 in the constitution of St. Maarten stipulates that a Minister shall not accept any pledge or gift of any description from any person whatsoever, directly or indirectly.

Gibson justified any type of bonus payment made to him when he outline the details of his workload as Chair of the Supervisory board of Directors for ENNIA Caribe Holding and his availability to the companies on a 24hrs/7 days commitment. Gibson closed his statement by asserting that its regrettable that news organization can employ these questionable tactics to tarnish one’s good name.

###