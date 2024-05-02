Governor’s Reception for King’s Day…

Saw eight candidate volunteers receiving Royal Decorations

On the 26th April His Excellency the Governor of St. Maarten Ajamu Baly held a reception in honor of the Royal Decoration Nominees as part of the Kings Day celebration on St. Maarten.

After several years of noticing a decline in the amount of persons recognized to receive a Royal Decoration, it is pleasing to see this year’s Kings Day celebration identifying an increase number of our citizens, for receiving this Royal Distinction.

Some eight persons were honored for their work, achievement and Services rendered to the community and as a result impacting their lives in a positive way. In the words of Governor Ajamu Baly The work of these nominees touches the lives of those persons in our community resulting in enhanced positive community development and unity.

His Excellency in his presentation, also complimented the Royal Decoration Advisory committee (RODAC) for their work and introduced them all to those attending the celebration. Those who have served on the committee in the past were also recognized. The committee is tasked with the responsibility of finding suitable candidates to receive this Royal Distinction when His Majesty King Willem Alexander’s birthday is celebrated each year.

###