New Government sworn in Friday…

On May 3rd, 2024, members of the incoming Council of Ministers were appointed and sworn in by His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, Mr. Ajamu G. Baly.

In the speech delivered by the Governor, he affirms that “We are here today on the occasion of the appointment and swearing in of the Prime Minister, Ministers and the Minister and Deputy-Minister of Plenipotentiary. This is done on the basis of the unwritten rules and Constitutional norms that our Country has been consistently applying and carrying out since October 10th 2010 and that we have been adhering to even during the days of the Netherlands Antilles. Those unwritten rules, and Constitutional norms are the Norms & Values that dictates that a majority in Parliament is responsible for nominating the Ministers for appointment.”

The Governor stated that his Cabinet have been consistently applying and carrying out a set of unwritten rules, and Constitutional norms taken over from the time of The Netherlands Antilles, since October 10th 2010. These unwritten rules and Constitutional norms is what dictates that candidate-Ministers ought to be screened in order to determine if the conduct of a candidate Minister is impeccable.

To be clear he says, “as Governor, I sign the laws but I am not a lawmaker. It is not my task nor within my authority to change these norms, that is the role of the legislator, I simply apply them and adhere to them.” In the Governor’s Presentation for the swearing in Ceremony, he took the time to explain our constitutional governing structure and Parliamentary Democracy and the separation of powers.

St. Maarten’s governing system is that of a Parliamentary Democratic Rule of Law. Democratic because we the people elect our representatives. Parliamentary because those representatives are elected to serve in Parliament. And the Rule of Law because a majority in Parliament in turn selects a group of candidate-ministers that have the trust of that majority to serve in the executive branch which is the Government.

A government that is tasked with carrying out the duties of the country in accordance with the law. The Government is bound by the law just like everyone else. No one, not even Government is above the law. This is the Rule of Law. The aim is to protect the people of St. Maarten from abuse of power, by dividing the powers; in the Legislative branch, the Judicial branch and the Executive branch. The Executive branch that has just taken the oath is here before you today. Their oath is to uphold the Rule of Law and in so doing, It doesn’t matter how difficult things might be, they are liable to consistently and resolutely put the Country’s interest above personal and individual interests. That is why we screen candidates for these positions to protect us the people of St. Maarten.



Every one of these individuals here today, the Prime Minister, Ministers, Minister and Deputy-Minister Plenipotentiary, who have freely given up their democratically obtained seat in parliament as well as those not elected to Parliament, I wish you much dignity wisdom and discernment in your deed and conduct considering the oath you have taken to the King, the State, the constitution and the people of St. Maarten.

