Another St. Maarten Cricketer Shines on the World Stage…

Leeward Islands Hurricane left arm spinner Daniel Doram has been named in the Netherlands 15 man squad for next month T-20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States. Daniel Doram now joins Keacy Carty from out of St. Maarten to play International Cricket for their National side; Carty for the West Indies and now Doram for the Netherlands.

The 26 year old who was born in the Dutch Caribbean Island of St. Maarten made his first class debut in the Netherlands colors as a teenager before moving back to the Caribbean and became a permanent fixture in the Leeward Island set up. He was also a key staple in the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the West Indies Championship this year.

Doram picked up 29 wickets in the just concluded regional Tournament and for last year’s Super 50 Tournament Daniel Doram finished with 19 wickets at just under 12 apiece. In one of the matches he played the tall lanky left arm spinner who often get lots of bounce and spin to his advantage picked up a 10 Wicket haul in one match against the Winward Islands and joined an elite few of West Indies bowlers who have taken ten wickets or more in one match.

The spinner overall has taken 45 wickets from 12 first class matches and 19 wickets from eleven list A games. It must have been that the Netherlands have been following the progress and development of the St. Maarten player in order for him to get that call up to represent the Dutch in this year’s World cup outing, which gets on the way this summer.

###