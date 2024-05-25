Load shedding…Can GEBE Survive?

An inside look at GEBE and its struggles to keep the lights on…

It’s important for the general Public to know the deeper problem at GEBE, that has caused the load shedding we are experiencing. The Utility Company has several engines that generate electricity power for the country. Currently, the island’s demand for electricity is pushing the company to its brink, with all engines running to full capacity to quench the country’s needs for electricity power. This is further exasperated during the summertime, when the demand for electricity is greater than the primary power source can supply and higher production is needed.

However, GEBE is still caught in a quagmire, as it is running at its peak where the engines are concerned. Should they continue to run all their engines at full capacity to keep-up with the islands demands, they cannot avoid load shedding, or forcing a maintenance window, which involves stopping one of their engines to carry out the necessary maintenance. NV GEBE therefore must choose the latter of the two, and that is forcing a maintenance stop on one of its engine for maintenance purposes.

However, it must be noted that electricity companies around the world monitor their country’s developments, in which they operate, and upgrade their power production accordingly to meet the growing electricity demand. The question that needs to be ask, did NV GEBE conducted such an exercise? and are they aware of the country’s electricity demands?

Engineers and Management of NV GEBE, as far back as 2016, knew that there is an urgent need to upgrade their engines inventory. The management board of NV GEBE, in 2019, secured a loan from the Windward Island Bank to finance three important projects: To purchase a much needed Electricity Generator unit that would offset the present electricity demands; an upgrade of the SAP Business Application System that manages their business processes, and a new modern administration building, which would be built on their vacant property, currently being used as a parking lot.

The Windward Island bank requested GEBE to get the approval, by means of a guaranteed letter, from The Council of Ministers, (the government), and went even further to request Pacific Life’s (An insurance company) approval.

It is important to mention that all the above entities, approved the loan. The last remaining party to approve the loan by means of signing, laid squarely in the hands of the Supervisory Board of Directors.

We were reliably informed that the Supervisory Board of Directors in 2019, was given a negative advice by the Internal Audit department, headed by Ms. S Daniel. The supervisory board of directors acted upon the negative advice rendered by Ms. Daniel and disapproved the loan.

This decision, the source stated, resulted in a devastating consequences for the company, that led to what we are experiencing right now.

Despite all of this, Ms. Daniel was still appointed interim director of GEBE, her tenure lasted for only two months, she alludes to her resignation as a matter of indifferences between her and the then Supervisory board of GEBE. At that time, she was being vetted for the CEO position of GEBE, an appointment that did not meet the approval of the Corporate Governance Council, who advice the Council of Ministers against her appointment.

The disapproval of this loan by the supervisory board, through the advice of Ms. Daniel, set the company on a collision course. A good example is, the computer ransomware hack which took a toll on the company’s customer service and billing system. Had the SAP computer system received the necessary upgrade, the effects of the hack would have been mitigated. Also had the loan been approved, the company would have been able to purchase the much needed electricity power generator to handle the current electricity demands of the country.

After Ms. Daniel’s last court case, in which she won, 6 out of the 7 upper management team members signed a letter of concern to the management of GEBE, claiming that they no longer have trust in Ms. Daniel’s abilities, and further stated that working with her is counterproductive to the progress of the company.

Additionally, approximately 40 employees consisting of department heads and supervisors also signed and submitted a letter to management, claiming their distrust and dissatisfaction in MS Daniel, and further question her integrity as an Internal Auditor.

The current interim managing director found himself between a rock and a hard place, having to allow Ms. Daniel to resume her seat in the company as head internal Auditor or disregard the concerns of the majority of the management team members.

Presently, Ms. Daniel is barred from performing her duties at the company but remains on its payroll as an employee, with all her contractual benefits paid for by GEBE. The source stated that Ms. Daniel was offered a payout, but has refused, citing that she wants to return to do her job.

In the meantime, the chicken has come home to roost, the past decisions are catching-up with the company. Delayed billings, customer service billing due to outdated SAP system, and load shedding are all some of the bad experiences highlighted in GEBE that could have been averted if sound decisions were taken in the interest of GEBE’s Progress, to address the important role GEBE plays as a trusted Utility Provider for the Country.

