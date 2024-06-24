Patrice Gumbs returns to fill VROMI Minister position

The Minister of Plenipotentiary Patrice Gumbs has been recalled from the Netherlands to be appointed as Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) as of Tuesday, 25 June 2024. The Party for Progress (PFP) leadership has taken the decision to focus on the Ministry of VROMI, with attention centered around the GEBE crisis.

Following Governor Baly’s refusal to sign the National Decree to appoint PFP candidate Raeyhon Peterson as Minister of VROMI, the Minister of Public Health, Social Affairs, and Labour Mrs. Veronica Jansen-Webster has been acting as deputy in this position since the cabinet took office on May 3rd. In the coalition agreement, PFP received the role of Deputy Prime Minister, which will form part of Minister Patrice Gumbs’ new portfolio.

As part of his final duties in the Netherlands, last Friday, Gumbs attended the Kingdom Council of Ministers meeting (RMR), for both his first and last time, in the current Dutch Government. In his address, Gumbs stressed the importance of continued cooperation within the Kingdom based on mutual respect, accountability, and trust.

Party for Progress thanked URSM and Minister Jansen-Webster, for their support during the past month. Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell will fill in the function upon Gumbs’ departure from the Netherlands.

