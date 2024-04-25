Controversy brew over final report on Formation…

After the Governor’s acceptance of the final report from the Formateur Dr. Luc Marcelina on what his cabinet of Ministers will look like, A joint statement from three of the four political parties in the coalition, namely; (PFP) (DP) & (NOW) was fired off to the press outlining what their understanding was on the final report versus what was accepted by the Governor. Clearly the statement from the 3 partners in the coalition is questioning why hasn’t all nine members were not cleared to be sworn in and take up their position as Ministers based on the decrees sent in for signing.

PHILIPSBURG – On Wednesday, 24 April 2024, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams (DP), MP Melissa Gumbs (PFP) and MP Christophe Emmanuel (NOW) issued a joint statement in reaction to the press release sent out by the Cabinet of the Governor. In the Cabinet’s press release, it was mentioned that seven (7) candidate-ministers were nominated for ministerial positions and these ministers will be sworn in.

In their statement, the three coalition party leaders, whose parties are supporting the incoming government, aim to bring clarity to the public, noting the confusion that erupted with the Governor Cabinet’s press release . The joint statement urges the public to take note of the following:

1. On Friday, 19 April 2024, the final report was handed in at the Cabinet of the Governor by the formateur, Dr. Mercelina.

2. In that final report, the nine (9) names of the candidate-ministers were submitted and thus there will be nine (9) national decrees sent to the Cabinet of the Governor for signature.

3. On Sunday, 21 April 2024, there was a clarification request made on some points by the Governor to the formateur, which were provided in writing to the Cabinet of the Governor on 23 April 2024.

4. The formateur is presently awaiting confirmation that the nine (9) national decrees have been sent to the Governor for signing.

“We remain committed to the principles of good governance, integrity and transparency, as this process nears its conclusion,” the three leaders stated, “and are grateful to all those who have assisted, advised and participated in this process. Right now, we await a swift conclusion of this formation, so that the people’s work can begin.”

It should be noted, that in the case of any discrepancy with the two remaining proposed nominees for minister are not signed, then it’s the Governor’s prerogative to forward these decrees to the Netherlands for annulment. The formateur has some explaining to do with his coalition partners. mean -time, he is hard-pressed to get his government sworn in and begin the work.

