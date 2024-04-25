Governor receives final report… Swearing in Friday May 03rd

The following statement was issued by the governor of St. Maarten and herewith published in its entirety.

HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG — On April 23, 2024, His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten received the updated final report from formateur L. Mercelina.

The formateur has accepted the commission to form a new government which has the support of a majority in Parliament comprised of the fractions of URSM, PFP, DP and NOW. The new government consists of Ministers who are committed to the promotion of the wellbeing of Sint Maarten, who will amongst others give priority to new mental health laws, the Code of Criminal Conduct, the strengthening of regional cooperation on e.g. food security and climate change, a thorough review of the existing Landsverordening Inrichting en Organisatie Landsoverheid, including a decision on the feasibility of junior ministers, the improvement of public awareness on critical national issues such as general and mental health, financial literacy and education, and the realization of a Kingdom wide Conference on subjects such as the democratic deficit, the debt burden of Sint Maarten and the right to sustainable development and self-government.

Candidates for the various portfolios have been vetted based on the pertinent regulations regulating the pre-screening of candidates before nomination and the faithful application of these norms, as has been the standing and official practice since the achievement of country status by Sint Maarten in 2010. The formateur has nominated the following persons who based on the results of these screenings are to be appointed by H.E. the Governor of Sint Maarten:

1. Mr. Luc F. E. Mercelina, Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs;

2. Mrs. Veronica C. Jansen-Webster, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour and Acting Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure;

3. Mr. Lyndon C.J. Lewis, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports;

4. Ms. Marinka J. Gumbs, Minister of Finance;

5. Mrs. Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication;

6. Mr. Patrice T. Gumbs, Minister Plenipotentiary;

7. Ms. Gracita R. Arrindell, Acting Minister Plenipotentiary.

The Governor has scheduled the appointment and swearing in of the Ministers on Friday, May 3, 2024 10.00 hours, at the Governor’s Office.