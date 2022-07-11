Sex with Minors uncovered and arraigned by Prosecutor

A Press statement issued by the Prosecutor’s office on July 8, 2022, revealed that 13 and 17 years imprisonment were handed down to two persons for lewd Sexual acts with minors. The Court of First Instance ruled in the case against the two suspects, whose initials are B.E.H.S. and J.D.W.. Both of whom were suspected of multiple attempts of rapes and/or sexual assault of several young girls.

These acts were committed over a long period of time. In addition, B.E.H.S. was suspected of possession of firearms and marijuana while J.D.W. was suspected of producing and possessing child pornography. The case was uncovered when one of the victims open-up about the abuse to caregivers by a social worker at her school. The children aged between 5 and 11 came from vulnerable families and stayed with the defendants in the expectation that they would receive tutoring. The Court of First Instance found all the facts proven.

The Court found that the statements made by the victims were credible and corroborated by a series of chain evidences. This means that the evidence in one case, if certain conditions are met, can also be used in another cases. In J.D.W.’s case, the Court of First Instance was not convinced that the defendant acted under pressure from the co-defendant B.E.H.S. The Court also held the defendant J.D.W. fully accountable for her acts. The court, in determining the punishment, considered that the convicts had not taken responsibility for their actions and that they had put their own lustful feelings before the rights of the children, thereby severely violating the physical and sexual integrity of the victims.

J.D.W. was sentenced to 13 years and defendant B.E.H.S. was sentenced to 17 years in prison. The claims for compensation on behalf of some of the victims were awarded.

The Prosecutor’s Office, together with KPSM, will continue to probe into reports of sexual crimes and taking these to court with sufficient supporting evidence. Anyone who may have experienced sexual abuse is strongly urged to report this to the police. The Prosecutor’s office (OM) understands that there can be fear in reporting an abuser, but this case has shown that just one person speaking up, can bring about action. In this case, it took a victim who confided in a trusted person, a teacher, who then took steps to address the complaint.

