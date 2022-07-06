UP/NA in Parliament scrambling to maintain majority

A joint statement issued by the leaders of the present coalition partners in the current NA/UP majority is indicating that as a result of Duncan’s declaration, that she has resigned from the NA, and is now an independent Member of Parliament; the 9 member coalition has now been reduced to 8.

But in the absence of NA MP William Marlin who has been ill for the past 4 months, technically, it puts the active coalition members at 7 and therefore not a majority. The coalition leaders in their joint statement says they are exploring talks with other members of parliament to find a feasible option to strengthen the coalition and live up to their promise to the electorate in 2020 that their government will be a stable government lasting for the full 4 year term.

An analysis of the political development could be interpreted as the NA/UP coalition now scrambling to stay in power by inviting independent Member of Parliament MP A Arrindell and US substitute member of Parliament MP S Brownbill, who is replacing Independent suspended Member Buncamper; offering these 2 MPs the option of finding a candidate for the Minister of TEATT as an incentive to support their Coalition. Meantime what is not clear is the minister who is currently on sick leave has not indicate that he is giving up the position he holds as Minister of TEAT.

