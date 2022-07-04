Cricket part of Emancipation weekend Celebration…

While most people were taking part in the many activities across the country, marking the celebration of emancipation day weekend; the Caribe Lumber ball-park was the location for Cricket, Fun and Togetherness. The Caribbean United Cricket Group planned a series of Caribbean unity games that was marred by the weather; but it didn’t stop the cricket. Two teams showed up for the fun competition, and they had a go at it and provided some entertainment for those attending.

The two teams that took part were the CARICOM Super Kings and the Guyana Super Stars. The kings were a mixed selection of players from throughout the Caribbean including St. Maarten players, while the Guyana Stars were mostly players from the South American/Caribbean Country. The Guyana Super Stars were no match for the dominant CARICOM Super Kings who won all their games with relative ease. But provided lots of cricket entertainment; one of its players even scored a century without losing his wicket.

The Fun competition was sponsored in part by the St. Maarten Dutch Taxi Association, KFC, Taste Jamaica and MNA. Organizers admitted that the overcast conditions and periodical rains on the first two days played a role in limiting the amount of teams participating but all those attending the games were treated to free Lucozade Citrus Chill beverages and lots of 6s, 4s & Wickets. The Caribbean United Cricket Group would like to thank all who participated and helped to make the Caribbean togetherness possible.

###