What Duncan resignation says about local politics …

After a surprise announcement coming from MP Duncan that she has resigned from the NA, it reveals a possible slow disintegration of the National Alliance, and serves as proof that the NA is losing its way governing the Country together with the UP Party. Christopher Emmanuel was first to leave what was perceived to be a sound Political Party (The NA) right after winning an election; a win which was deserving for a political Party that has been fighting for decades for a chance to prove itself capable of governing. The break was given to the NA jointly with the UP and the public will now judge at the polls how much they have made of the opportunity.

Some of the reasons given by MP Duncan for leaving the NA, remains unfurnished at best, but raises questions about these Political Parties on the Island and how they are held together, and their leadership methods. Duncan resignation also shows how impossible it’s becoming to stabilize politics on the Island. With more political parties announcing their bid for public office, it’s not more Parties that will make the difference, but the quality and commitment of these Parties to lead with Vision. Duncan seem to be making way for a move to join another political party rather than being more effective as an independent MP. We already have enough unproductive Independent MPs just earning a salary.

The possibility of an outright win in our small Island State is becoming more unlikely. This means for the next election, we will see the 15 seats in Parliament shared among as many Political Parties and more peddling of ministries to negotiate a majority formation in the Parliament. Therefore these negotiations seems never about what’s good for the Country and its people but what is of interest for the politicians in order to satisfy their ego.

This shift then by MP Duncan is therefore seen as a symptom of a greater problem in our local politics where our politicians, despite their differences, are unable to work together for the good of the country but are willing to do whatever it takes to maintain a high Salary, power and prestige as an MP or a Minister, with little or no leadership skills to successfully lead our people to more independence, social maturity, Civic knowledge and Patriotism that speaks of us as a civilize community on its way to becoming a develop country.

