More Flight options to destination St. Barths.…

While St. Maarten is taking an extra ordinary amount of time, since Hurricane Irma, for Princes Juliana International Airport to be up and running adequately, its loosing more traffic to destinations like St. Barths.

St. Barths Executives has announced the launching of direct connections from Puerto Rico and Guadeloupe to its Airport in St. Barths, The service begins as early as May 16th with two daily flights on rotation between St. Barthelemy and San Juan. For many years the small Island of St. Barths which has become a luxury heaven for high end Tourist, was solely dependent on SXM to get travelers to their final destination.

With the rollout of these flights, it now means that no longer would passengers heading to St. Barths be dependent on the hub service at PJIAE to get to St. Barths. During the heart of the season in 2023/2024 while St. Maarten was struggling with repairs to its arrival accommodations St. Barths Executive had written a letter to the Airport management complaining of poor service offered to transit passengers leaving them unable to continuing on to St. Barths the same day. That letter not only went unanswered but it sure spring into motion new ways to get passengers into St. Barths avoiding SXM Airport.

For many years now PJIAE has been providing hub service to important destinations like St Barths, Anguilla and Dominica, these Islands have gone ahead and made arrangements for direct connections from the United States straight to their Islands. Did St. Maarten let it slipped and as a result lost its advantage to maintain its hub status in the region? That question should be answered by SXM Airport authority.

###