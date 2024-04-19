Making a case for Civic Education in our Schools

At the moment we do not teach Civics in our Schools. Some Educators will argue that Civics is taught as part of the subject called Social Studies. First off, we need to define what is Civics and what it teaches to our students to earn its own curriculum.

The definition of Civics is the study of the rights and duties of Citizens: the study of Citizenship is also called Civics because it teaches you about the rights granted to Citizens as well as their responsibilities: such as serving on Juries, Voting, Laws, Taxes and engaging in the political process.

The study of Civics creates awareness among the Citizens of the Country, about their rights and duties they enjoy within the State. It also helps to improve the relationship between a Citizen and his Country. We expect a lot from our Citizens (young and old) but how much does our educational system teach them? If we are to teach Civics Education in our Schools it will increase ethical awareness and empathy in our Citizens, it will increase knowledge about history and voting and the ability to make informed political decisions.

Civic Education in a Democracy is education in self government. Democratic self government means that Citizens are actively involved in their own governance – they do not just passively accept the dictates of others or agree to the demands of others. Effective Civic Education teaches Students about their Rights and Responsibilities as Citizens as well as how Government works.

Civic Education Empowers us as a people to be well informed – It helps us become active Citizens and gives us the opportunity to change the world around us. Civic Education teaches us what we, as individuals, can do to protect and support our Democracy: we will come to understand our Role and Responsibility as Citizens. It shape Citizens to be responsible in their society and committed to their Constitution; it makes them good citizens of the country without violence, conflict or struggles. It will also open the eyes of Students (Citizens) to know their personal, Political Economic and civil Rights.

