WITU President lash out at Government… 

for delayed payment of 2 % salary indexing for civil servants including Public Education staff.

Johnson says he is disappointed with holding back payment to civil servants, questioning out going Government on why hasn’t Salary index for Civil Servants paid out this January. According to Johnson Government paid out a 1% to Civil Servants during the month of December 2023 but fails to follow up with the remaining one percent which is normally paid to Civil Servants and Teachers early in January.

Johnson expressed concerns that amidst s the noise and distractions dominating the post election rhetoric, critical issued facing the working class are being overlooked. The Union leader said that the recent parliamentary elections may have something to do with government decision to look past its commitment to workers. he said regardless of the election results, there should be a continued commitment to addressing the needs of the working class.

He question whether certain parts of Government has stopped working ? It is customary for January salaries to be paid out earlier in the month? are civil Servants being punished? the union leader questioned. In response to several pressing issues such as Cost of Living Adjustments, Salary indexing and Vacation Allowances to be paid equally across the entire Education field, the union called out its membership to a general membership meeting at its office in Madame Estate this Thursday January 25th at 5:30 PM.

The union leader says he is always open for dialogue, but when there is none he can only draw conclusion and take it back to his membership for discussion; WITU remains steadfast while advocating for rights and fair treatment for its membership he will continue to be a voice in matters affecting the lively hood of all teachers.

###