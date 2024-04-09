Rare movement of the Solar Planets observed.… 

Millions of people across Mexico and the United States will be gazing in the skies to look at a rare phenomenon when the moon passes directly across the sun. The science of it all is called the Solar Eclipse, those Countries in its path will observe several points of light shine around the moon’s edges. Those are light rays from the Sun temporarily blocking the Sunlight and creating an area of darkness lasting for only a minute or two in some locations. The appearance will look much like a diamond ring.

As the Moon continues to move across the face of the Sun, you will begin to see the brightness of the lower atmosphere of the Sun re-appearing from behind the Moon. Just an educational moment about Eclipses: An Eclipse is an awe-inspiring celestial event that drastically changes the appearance of the two biggest objects we see in our skies: our Sun and Moon. Here on Earth people can experience Solar and Luna eclipses when Earth, the Moon and the Sun lines up.

For those living in North and Central America, the area of visibility of the total Eclipse, one should take a few seconds to observe the World around them. You may be able to see a beautiful 360 degree Sun Set or you may be able to gaze the night skies and see some bright stars or Planets in the darkened sky. But this experience allow for an eerie silence settling around you, and for some it creates deep emotions. It makes you think and connect somewhat with the physical World and that’s a big deal. These rare moments speak of a greater force (Power) that exists that is greater than man.

The last time we observe a direct experience of a Solar Eclipse was August 21st 2017.