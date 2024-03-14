PM & MP response to travel expenses lack substance…

A report from the General Audit Chamber of St. Maarten suggesting that Government should take steps to regulate wasteful spending for both Ministers and Members of parliament, seem to have struck a nerve. In the opening statement of the report it states clearly that Parliament, Government and related entities are strongly advised to carefully review and adopt the recommendations offered to promote more responsible financial Practices.

The report looked at the return on investment for the government and people of St.Maarten and the effectiveness of Parliament membership in Parlatino. Additionally The Audit Chamber identified and reviewed the costliest travels undertaken by a Minister and government department in the fiscal year of 2022.

What was discovered were the perception of luxury travel for the Public sector which doesn’t add up to the Government and Parliament functioning more effectively. There is no Transparency and Accountability provided. These Government Representatives (MPs and Ministers) should provide clear justifications for their travel outing, and give the necessary and expected benefits to both the Government and the public as a result of their trip. Such explanations would increase public trust and justify their travels in the best interest of St. Maarten.

The Prime Minister was asked by the press if she agreed with the report and if she will take up the recommendations offered: In her response Jacobs labored and stumbled her way through trying to justify the cost attached to these trips and referred to the existing rules and regulations governing travel expenses. She failed to admit to the report recommendations that major improvement in travel planning, decision making, expense management and reporting are required.

Also weighing-in on a Radio News broadcast was MP Christophe Emmanuel who offered no consideration for the report recommendations that suggest in part that unused per-diem should be returned, but seem to suggest nothing should change. The MP spent more time discrediting the authors of the report rather than taking accountability and reporting the benefits to the country in a transparent and responsible way. Other MPs and Ministers are ducking the opportunity to respond to the report favoring that nothing should change.

