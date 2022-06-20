Six outstanding Students awarded for excellence

The third Annual Governor’s Youth Awards for excellence was hosted on Friday June 18th when some six candidates were recognized for their outstanding achievements in several categories. Out of 16 nominee, 6 were chosen to receive this award.

The Governor mentioned in his presentation some important quotations that are worthy of note; He stated, “As a country our people are our foremost important resources. Our Nation’s success now and in the future stands or fall with the quality of the performance of our people”. The Governor himself have set a pretty high bar of excellence in his performance first as a business executive at the airport and now as Governor of the country; when that achievement, performance and integrity is contrasts with the many persons in government and in executive positions who are constantly failing and are discredited, one would soon realize that we are falling behind with our supply of human resources who continually keep getting into trouble with the law and corruption. That is slowly leaving us with critical positions that can only be filled with credible human resource that is gradually becoming scarce.

Hopefully by increasing the frequency of challenge to our upcoming professionals it would guide our impending human resource to steer clear of mediocracy and corruption, and push towards striving for excellence. The six finalist for the Governor’s Youth awards are herewith listed as Devon Skeete in the Arts, Naima Hodge and Genesis Lewis both Co-Recipient in Academics, and as runners up in Academics Kesar Vasnani, Ava Gipson and Xavier Avonturin.

The Governor’s message of Excellence will do well in the ears of all our people to encourage a higher standard of integrity and excellence if our country is to succeed or fall in the future.

