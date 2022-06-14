Two dead after tragic Road accident

The police are reporting that after a head on collision on Union Road Monday evening, two persons are dead and one remain in critical condition at the St. Maarten Medical Center.

Preliminary investigation by the traffic department indicates that a black Kia Forte was overtaking another vehicle and crash head on into a grey Suzuki Vitara coming from the opposite direction resulting in the fatal collision. A four year old girl is among the dead.

It is also reported that the fire department personnel using the Jaws of Life were on the scene to extricate the two drivers of both cars and the passenger. They were then rushed to the St. Maarten Medical Center where the young child and the driver of the oncoming car later died.

###