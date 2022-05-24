GEBE Staff looks to Van Huffelen for Intervention.

Claiming they have had enough: GEBE, they say has become a political playground threatening its very existence. The Letter sent to the state secretary and here-after published in its entirety, signals frustration on the part of its staff and how they have run out of options in government circles to lodge their complaints. The letter addressed to State secretary Van Huffelen reads…

In solidarity, we the employees of GEBE extend a courtesy visit to your Excellency during your visit to the island of St. Maarten. The reason for this invitation is to express great concerns regarding the imperiling situation within the company. The elected Government officials have remarkably failed this country by appointing Mr. Egbert Doran as the Minister of VROMI and have allowed him to continue serving in this capacity despite the overt of unlawful activities that have violated the constitution of this country. The sole utility pillar as once known is totally destroyed and on the verge of bankruptcy. The Minister together with his appointed Board of Directors, Temporary Manager Mr. Merrill Temmer and the destructive nonproductive Internal Auditor Ms. Sharine Daniel are the key players behind the demise of the company.

Primarily, the Minister of VROMI had NO knowledge of the Ministry whatsoever and made a mutual agreement with the Secretary General Mr. Kurt Ruan in exchange to have his life partner Ms. Sharine Daniel appointed as CEO of GEBE. Orderly, the Minister selectively appointed family and friends to the Board of Directors totally disregarding the advice from Corporate Governance Council.

The impending CEO Ms. Sharine Daniel has over 9 years in the company and has NO knowledge of its internal operations and processes but has been adamantly disrupting the development of the company as Internal Auditor. In the wake of her destruction, Daniel plans to use all strategic innovation initiatives from previous directors once appointed as CEO to justify her extension. Daniel also has No technical knowledge nor does she possess the accounting attributes according to her STILL questionable qualifications. She has been publicly headlined for falsified credentials, dishonesty towards career employment, and leaking of confidential information from inside GEBE and SZV to a specific media outlet. The former Temporary Managing director Mr. Mauricio Dembrook received advice from the company H.R. manager and Law firm BZSE Attorneys at Law to appeal the case against Daniel as evidence pointed that the results of the case was influenced by a number of external factors. The appeal was blocked by the appointed Board of Directors whose main directives from the Minister of VROMI was to immediately terminate Mr. Dembrook and block the petition to protect the CEO candidate as the truth would implicate her.

These great efforts were made by the Minister to extend his political career during the next parliamentary elections as Daniel is the only corrupt candidate to this date that is willing to leverage the Hope Estate property in exchange for a 5 year contract as CEO. The Minister is also desperately trying to herd voters and plans on doing so by using the promised company asset in the form of a housing project for his campaign coming elections. During last week’s press briefing, the general public discovered that the Board of Directors removed all warning letters Sharine Daniel received for misconduct and breach of contract from several former Managing Directors and Board of Directors. This was done in effort to elude the screening process and guarantee her the post as CEO.

Similarly, the impending COO Mr. Merrill Temmer former Manager ICT is main cause of the ongoing situation in the company as he failed to protect the company servers that encompassed decades of clients information and financial records. Temmer and Daniel have been the architects of destruction over the past few years. Both have collected handsome salaries, bonuses and allowances but have been nothing but nuisances to the company. In the wake of her destruction, Temmer joined forces with Daniel and were the main persons responsible for the leaking of confidential information and consistently distracted the former Managing Directors from rebuilding and rebranding the company’s image. In the plot of evil, both Temmer and Daniel miscalculated their steps and failed to deliver competent solutions to the company’s internal network. With Gross negligence and incompetence being the their main falter, Daniel as Internal Auditor failed miserably to audit Temmer as ICT Manager because of their entangled friendship. While on the other hand, Temmer refused to implement the instructions he received from the former Managing Directors to protect the company servers. To date, neither candidate has been able to solve the ransomware problem and have been very reserved trying to avoid the shortcoming scandal they very much publicized on other directors. If Daniel and Temmer can’t solve this problem image what the future of this company is going to be like. These acts of evil have caused the company millions of dollars and to date neither has been held responsible or terminated by the Board of Director or Minister.

The Minister of VROMI and Board of Directors have violated the Articles of incorporation, Constitution of the land and Kingdom. These acts are totally unlawful as all parties are considered accomplices and need to be immediately removed from their post. Moreover, such acts demonstrate great nepotism, cronyism and corruption inside the company.

Your Excellency, social media is the only medium of freedom where our voices will be heard as the Prime Minister continues to recuse herself and turn a blind eye despite the blatant acts of transgressions. Our future is bleak and none of the elected officials are doing anything. Hence the reason why you are our only hope in making the right decisions for this company. Day by day the threats and oppression from Daniel is becoming unbearable and is affecting our mental state. PLEASE help us by intervention and officially order an investigation into this madness and put an end to this once and for all. It has been going on for far too long and they need to be permanently removed from the company. Enough is enough. Help us bring back tranquility and appoint the right innovative minds to transform GEBE into the utility company it should be and no longer a political playground.

Staff GEBE