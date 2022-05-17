Still No Salary for Rouge Et Nior Workers….

An update on this story reveals that the workers are the ones punished for their Employer’s failure to be up to date with their Government taxes. Today the 16th May 2022 would have been payday for Rouge Et Nior Casino workers, instead the employees have to undergo more frustration not knowing how they are going to make ends meet. I asked one of the Union workers to give one word that describe how they feel knowing that they have not been paid their salaries and the start of a next pay role is about to begin: “Terrible” was the answer.

As we dig deeper into the reason for the none payment of Salaries for the Casino workers it appears that Government are the ones placing the lien on the Casino account forcing them to pay up outstanding taxes but it falls at the expense of the Workers who are not been paid until there is a settlement between the Casino and Government to get the lien lifted.

The Minister of Labor who was notified by the Union, about the workers situation, seem not to worry too much about the survival of these workers who are not getting paid. The Government at this stage is applying pressure on companies who are delinquent with their taxes to force compliance but in Rouge Et Nior’s case the workers are the ones feeling the brunt. The Casino Workers usually get their salaries twice every month.

