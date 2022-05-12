No Salary for Casino Workers….

Rouge et Nior Casino in Philipsburg has failed to pay its employees for the last two weeks in the month of April and nothing yet for the first two weeks in May. Leaving the Casino Staff in an awkward position of not being able to meet their financial obligations to their families, Landlords and bank payments.

Reports reaching this website cmoorejournal.com indicates the Casino notified the workers that their salaries will not be paid because of issues they are having with the bank. No further details were given. We later found out from a well-placed source that someone might have placed a lien on the Casino Bank account leaving the company with no access to its deposits. Regardless to what the problem is, the Casino continue to operate as normal for those clients who frequent the Casino, and winnings are been paid out regularly. What remains confusing for the workers however, is that they are unable to know when exactly they can expect their Salaries to be paid while big amounts in jackpot payments are paid out by the Casino consistently.

The Union representing the workers called an urgent meeting with the employees Thursday, to decide on what steps to take while awaiting their salaries. In the meantime the workers continue to work as normal but obviously under extreme pressure and uncertainty, not knowing for sure when they will collect and be able to pay their personal bills.

One of the employee called in the police Thursday to get answers on when they will be paid, however this is a matter that can only be handled by the employer and their employee or the Union involve. The Union confirmed that this is a situation they are dealing with and the Minister of Labor Omar Ottley was duly informed of the situation and that it has his attention.

