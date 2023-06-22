Counterfeit Guilder Banknotes in Circulation

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG — The Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has detected counterfeit NAf. 50 and NAf. 100 banknotes in circulation. The counterfeit NAf. 50 bills are of poor quality and can be easily identified as counterfeits. On the other hand, the counterfeit NAf. 100 banknotes are of very good quality, making them challenging to distinguish from genuine NAf. 100 bills.

There are however several analysis of the counterfeit banknotes that were observed by CBS and the characteristics of these notes are outlined on their website. one of the important characteristics to look for is the paper used for the counterfeit notes feels thicker, stiffer and course compared to the genuine notes.

CBCS is encouraging the public to exercise increased vigilance when handling banknotes (particularly 100 guilder bills). Counterfeiters tend to operate during evening hours (especially at hospitality venues) or dimly lit locations, making it more challenging to identify counterfeit currency. Owners and employees of such establishments are particularly urged to remain vigilant. If you have significant doubts about the authenticity of a banknote, it is advised to decline it and contact the police.

For more information about the security features of our banknotes please visit the CBCS-website http://www.centralbank.cw/banknotes. On their website you will find an educational video about the various security features of the banknotes. The video also emphasizes on the fact that it is not the appearance of a paying person that tells if a banknote is authentic, but the authenticity can only be determined based on the security features.

The video can be viewed via the following link: https://www.centralbank.cw/education/videos/security-features-ofbanknotes. Everyone is reminded that it is illegal for any person and or institution to accept and keep counterfeit banknotes. You are advised to immediately contact the police if you think you’re dealing with a counterfeit banknote. The counterfeiting of banknotes and the fraudulent use of counterfeit means of payment are punishable by imprisonment of up to 9 years.

