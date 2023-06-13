BTP host High Level Postal Meeting with PM

Members from the postal service in Curacao and Aruba were in attendance.

Philipsburg – The Universal Postal Union (UPU) consists of 192 member Countries which includes Sint Maarten, Curacao, and Aruba. The UPU is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players. The sister countries Sint Maarten, Curacao, and Aruba jointly share the same seat in the Postal Union. In preparation for the UPU’s upcoming Extraordinary Congress, representatives from the sister countries convened in Sint Maarten early this month in a preparatory meeting to discuss the proposals that will be presented during UPU’s upcoming Congress.

The meeting, held at Holland House Beach Hotel, was attended by high-ranking officials in the postal sector and provided a platform for extensive discussions on the proposed agenda items, with the goal to establish a unified stance and collective approach between Sint Maarten, Curacao and Aruba, so as to ensure cohesive decision-making during this congress.

On day two of the proceedings, a roundtable discussion took place between the Prime Minister of St. Maarten, the honorable Mrs. Silveria Jacobs, and the officials from the postal sectors. The roundtable session served as platform to update the PM on current developments in the postal sectors, specifically regarding various postal unions such as the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the Pan American Postal Union (UPAEP), and the Caribbean Postal Union (CPU), along with proposals on the potential opening of the UPU to wider postal players.

The second part of the roundtable session was to discuss the situation of Postal Services Sint Maarten (PSS) and to explore potential reform plans to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and viability of the postal services in Sint Maarten.

Interim director of BTP, Mrs. Judianne Labega – Hoeve stated: “this preparatory meeting was an important step towards ensuring that Sint Maarten, Curacao, Aruba and are fully prepared and synchronized to make informed decisions at the upcoming Extraordinary Congress. By engaging in constructive discussions, we have set the foundation for a unified voice, and we reinforced our commitment to the progress and development of the postal sector in our nations.”

Mrs. Labega-Hoeve continued: “we were also pleased and honored that the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten made time available to attend the roundtable session to discuss important postal matters. It was a healthy and open dialogue, and the PM engaged actively in the exchange of ideas, with a focus on finding viable solutions to the challenges facing the postal sector”.

