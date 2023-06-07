Chamber Honors local pioneers in business

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) have decided to celebrate local business owners in observance of their 44th year of service to the Business Community, by honoring some of the first local business that were registered with the Chamber when they were first established. After a brief history about the journey of those who were honored, and a short story about their business aspirations, they were awarded a token of appreciation from the Chamber.

According to the Chamber Executive Director Mr Jude Houston the Chamber has identified various sectors in the Business Community with participation of local Business Pioneers, and will continue to honor their contribution in the Business Industry throughout this year. The chamber have already honored several categories of business of which Restaurants been one of them, and Mr.Joe Gumbs a Local Businessman that is still in operation to this day, was recognized.

On Friday June 02nd the Chamber continued their recognition of long time local businesses and their Directors by handing out Plaques, to the Media Pioneers in appreciation of their contribution made to the Business Community of St. Maarten. They were some of the first Media houses that were registered with the Chamber.

Those who were recognized for their contribution at this ceremony on June 02nd were Mr. Joseph H Lake Jr. who was the first local Business registrant in the category News Paper, Mr Lasana Sekou in the category Book Publisher, Mr. Elwaldo Arrindell in the media category Television, and Mr Vance James Jr. in the category Radio.

The event was attended mainly by invited Guests and family members who came out in support of the bravery and commitment of these local entrepreneurs who believed their involvement in the media Business would contribute to the development of the Island and the Business Industry.

