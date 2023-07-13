The backstory to Manning family Robbery/Murder

And why it is staying so long to find the suspects and bring them to justice…

It has been well over one year now, May 29 2022 to be exact, that a robbery at the Manning’s family home in point blanche turned deadly. Both husband and wife were awaken to their home been ransacked in the early hours of Sunday May 29th 2022. As a direct response during the course of the burglary Ms Manning was murdered. After a series of investigation and an autopsy done on the decease, the prosecutor office ruled the death of Mrs Lelia Manning a murder case as a direct result of the robbery.

Husband of the decease, retired Judge Wilfred Manning and their daughter Elizabeth Stubblefield took to the airwaves Sunday to call attention to their long wait for justice. Despite giving sufficient information and names of possible suspects to detectives investigating the case, they have not even picked up one person for questioning. This remains worrisome for the family who are now asking questions as to why it is taking so long to find the culprits and bring them to justice. Even the senior citizen foundation joins the call for justice in this case, calling it elder abuse that must be addressed.

The Husband, retired judge of instruction, who himself worked in the justice chain for the better part of his life spoke of his pain of having his life time partner, Wife and mother of his children ripped from him during a robbery without any closure up to this point. He remains disappointed that no satisfying progress is made to bring those responsible to justice but he is trusting the justice system to take its course. His daughter however says she remained hopeful that they will find the persons responsible, but find it difficult to believe this is happening in this small Island and wondered about the security of citizens and whether it is safeguarded.

It is clear to everyone of the challenges in law enforcement in the Justice system, among which is resources, to properly investigate the many criminal cases and bring them to justice in a timely manner; but for this case, where it was not just a robbery but someone died as a result of the criminal act by the perpetrators. there shouldn’t be any-good enough reason given why this case has gotten any further, or even properly investigated after one year.

This website have been reliably informed that another challenge that might affect this case is the change of prosecutors and that new person having to catch up with the workload, could decide on what is priority; If that is one of the reasons for this case going cold turkey, the family has decided to do what they can to spread the awareness of the impending settlement of this Robbery/murder case, by telling their side of the story publicly, and hopefully speed up the process and citizens can feel safe and be able to trust the Justice system in our country.

The family is asking anyone who knows something to come forward with what information they have to help bring this case come to a close. The general number for tips at KPSM is 542 2222, the detective department extensions are 175, 176, 177 or 106. Your call will be handled confidentially.

###