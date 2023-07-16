What led to the fall of the Dutch Government?

The four Party coalition Government in the Netherlands could not see eye to eye over policy disputes on immigration and how to reduce the flow of migrants arriving in that country. Rutte’s proposal on asylum has led to him calling it quits.

The opposition parties in the Netherlands are now waisting no time to get their campaign started. They have not only called for a general election, but Geert Wilders Party for Freedom is already claiming they are the Party that can guarantee a majority to restrict the flow of asylum seekers into the Netherlands.

The Christian Democrat leader another coalition partner in the Rutte Cabinet called Rutte’s approach “Reckless”

Keep in mind, two of the four party coalition; Forum for Democracy (VVD) The Christian Democrat Appeal (CDA) were in favor of some tough measures which should create a cap in family reunification and creating a two-tier asylum, while keeping away asylum seekers from joining family members in the Netherlands for up to two years. But the center-left (D66) and the Christian Union Parties opposed the position and over Immigration issues brought down the Dutch Government.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte claiming in his letter of resignation to the King that the fall is over irreconcilable differences.

One section of the opposition the Socialist Party told a Dutch Broadcaster NOS that the fall of the Rutte’s Government was good news for the Netherlands: claiming most people in the Netherlands felt the cabinet was finished because they created more problems that they have been able to solve.

Now, in a few months, new elections are most definitely on the cards for the Netherlands and there is a new Party that is sure to be part of a possible new formation. Just months ago, that new and popular party Pro-Farmers Party or(Farmers Citizens Movement) with the Dutch acronym (BBB) shocked the political establishment in the Netherlands by winning Provincial Elections, and already, they looked to be a serious threat to the Rutte’s (VD) Party.

Despite the Fall and the division in the four party coalition, they will remain in power as a caretaker administration until a new Government is formed, but will not be able to pass any major new laws.

