BTP Host info session on HF Radio as fall back Option…

The Bureau Telecommunications St. Maarten (BTP) organized what was termed a successful information session last week, on the use of High Frequency (HF) radio as a robust backup communication option in the event of a major catastrophe. The event, which was held at the Sint Maarten Fire Station, saw the attendance of the EOC, telecom operators, and esteemed guests, including the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Silveria Jacobs.

The session featured informative lectures by Dr. Ing. Witvliet from the University of Twente, who shared expert insights into the capabilities and applications of HF radio technology. Attendees were also delighted by Dr. Witvliet demonstration of the remarkable potential of HF radio, by establishing live communications with other parts of the world using HF radio equipment.

The purpose of this info session was to raise awareness among emergency response organizations and telecom operators about the reliability and effective use of HF radio as a fallback option in critical situations. HF radio is known for its ability to establish long-range communications over vast distances, making it an ideal choice during emergencies when traditional communication infrastructure may be compromised or unavailable.

The presence of the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten at the event underscored the significance of the topic. She expressed great admiration for the presentation and live demonstrations, acknowledging the crucial role HF radio can play in ensuring uninterrupted communication during times of crisis.

BTP represents ESF 2 within the EOC and remains committed to promoting resilient and robust communication systems for our nation,” according to Interim Director of BTP, Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve. “We are delighted, she says, with the overwhelming response to this info session and the positive reception to Dr. Witvliet’s presentation and expertise. The event has reinforced our belief in the importance of exploring alternative communication solutions like HF radio.”

The info session was a significant step towards enhancing the emergency preparedness of Sint Maarten. Close collaboration between EOC and the Telcom sector is needed to ensure the seamless flow of critical information during times of crisis.

