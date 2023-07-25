WI Name ODI Squad for CG United ODI

for 3 match ODI Series against India…. the inclusion of Shimron Hetmyer and some other players could offer the WI Team playing at home, a fighting chance to better compete.

In a press release issued on the West Indies website states that Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today announced the squad for the three match CG United One Day International (ODI) Series powered by YES BANK against India which starts on Thursday 27 July at Kensington Oval.

Remember the west Indies had a miserable outing in Zimbabwe in the qualifying round for the ODI world cup to be held in India later this year. We were badly beaten by associate member countries and failed to qualify. The only bright spot we were able to celebrate was St. Maarten’s WI player Keacy Carty’s 84 off 96 balls against Sri Lanka, in a dead rubber game we lost any way. Carty’s performance could help to keep him in contention as a permanent fixture in the white ball format for WI.

HARARE, ZIMBABWE – JUNE 12: Keacy Carty of West Indies poses for a photograph prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on June 12, 2023 in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Photo by Johan Rynners-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

The Press statement from the Selection Panel, noted that the 15-member squad was named following a four-day camp at Kensington Oval held to prepare the white-ball players for the upcoming CG United ODI Series, as well as the five-match T20I Series that follows. The selectors have recalled left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas. Fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah have been included following their rehabilitation from surgery while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is also included, having recovered from injury.

The full Squad:

Shai Hope (Captain)

Rovman Powell (Vice Captain)

Alick Athanaze

Yannic Cariah

Keacy Carty

Dominic Drakes

Shimron Hetmyer

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Jayden Seales

Romario Shepherd

Kevin Sinclair

Oshane Thomas

Lead Selector, The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said:

“We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up. Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’.”



Kensington Oval will hosts the first two matches in the three-match CG United ODI Series on Thursday 27 July and Saturday 29 July. The teams then move to Trinidad for the third and final CG United ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday 1 August. All three matches start at 9.30am local time (8.30 am Jamaica time).