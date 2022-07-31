Minister Lawrence Resigns as Minister of TEATT

Prime Minister and minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs has announced that the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, (TEATT) Mr. Roger Lawrence has resigned his duties as Minister due to medical challenges. The Prime Minister says in her statement, that the Council of Ministers received the letter of resignation towards the end of July but it was accepted by the Council of Ministers in a meeting held on Tuesday July 26th 2022.

The lengthy statement quotes the minister in part as saying “he wishes to express his gratitude to the people of St. Maarten for the honor of serving, but after much thought and prayers he have decided to make his position available as Minister of TEATT. He continued that Medical challenges have kept him away from his governmental responsibilities.” he also added that he remains with high hopes of resuming the task trusted to him under the responsibility of the TEATT Ministry; however he is uncertain of the specified time during which he would be fully recovered.

The Minister express his gratitude for the out pouring of public support from citizens, stake holders, the Prime Minister and even the staff of the ministry. The Minister took up his position in August 2021 and has been out sick for several months now.

