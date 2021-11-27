Cmoorejournal News Brief in case you missed it…

Several developments surfaced that are worthy of note; Jacques Hamlet throws his political hat in the ring looking to be elected the next leader for St. Martin. His Party is called “I Love Saint-Martin-Saint-Martin with You”. What we know of Billy D the Radio host, it is left to be seen how this movement will pan out; we will have to watch closely.

MP Buncamper shifted his support and connection to the USP party on the floor of Parliament as he goes independent. The MP cited that the party has moved away from its original position, one, which he says he cannot support. Meantime, it must be noted that the MP is dealing with his own legal issues that only the court can decide if he will be cleared or condemn of alleged corruption charges that is hanging over his head; while the USP Board bid him farewell, they are still claiming that his reasoning for the fallout lacks context.

Also making the brief; Minister Doran is again in the spotlight for being stubborn. The Daily Herald headlined in Friday’s paper “Duran refusing to respect the ombudsman’s standard procedures for a recent hearing”. The Minister who was not present for the meeting with the ombudsman, but objected to the meeting being recorded. The meeting was called off. The Ombudsman confirmed that she gets no response from the VROMI Ministry and says she is aware of the capacity issues facing VROMI, she however remains concern that the lack of sufficient employees is structurally hindering the Ministry from addressing the concerns of the public. The minister is not making it any easy either.

And wrapping up the news brief for the week of November 19th, Finally there seem to be a move on the part of Parliament to continue working on what they are constitutionally bound to do as stipulated in article 1 section 3 of our constitution; when they called in former Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports Dr. Rhoda Arrindell to update the committee on what was done so far on an official anthem for the State. Dr. Rhoda Arrindell was the only Minister out of 6 that made an attempt to fulfil its constitutional obligation of enacting an anthem for Country St. Maarten.

###