Gov. and Unions hold talks on Imposed Cuts

With Government and unions finally sitting down, we are leaning more about wasteful spending of Government financial resources over the years that lead to our government now depending on the Netherlands government for liquidity support to carry its monthly expenses.

According to a statement issued by this administration (COM), on the 25th of November, they are sitting down with a committee of unions, representing all the workers to update them on the constitutional court verdict, confirming government position on the three temporary National Ordinances and allow the unions to ask questions.

The three temporary National Ordinances issued by the government on July1, 2020, was to cut the employment benefits of civil servants, semi public sector workers and political authorities which forms part of the austerity measures imposed by the Dutch government in exchange for COVID-19 liquidity support.

These discussions with the committee of union representatives gives them the opportunity to table possible options government can take when implementing the temporary ordinances to minimize the effect on the workers. But these cuts were already ratified on Nov. 23 2020 retroactive July 01, 2020.

Prime Minister Jacobs confirmed the financial standing of government still requires continued financial support to guarantee government meeting its monthly obligations. The statement further confirms that the government of St Maarten is complying with the measures imposed by the Netherlands which means they will continue to qualify for more liquidity support going forward. It was also agreed during the deliberations with the union committee that these discussions on government financial status will continue every six months for further up dates.

Rafael Boasman who chaired the meeting admitted the most positive outcome from the discussions is the fact that both government and Unions can sit at the table to discuss these important matters.

