Gov. Lack of control sends the wrong message…

This picture tells the story of residents on St. Maarten, either not knowledgeable of the polices government has in place for the proper disposing of their household waste or they get the message that at any time and whenever they please they are allowed to throw their garbage out to the side of the road even if it’s in the Philipsburg Capital. One resident on back street who sent cmoorejournal.com these pictures claims that almost on a daily basis this is what it looks like in the front of her home on Back Street in Philipsburg.

Another area of inconsistent practices noticed by commuters, and are displayed; when during school hours the police would station officers in the congested L.B. Scot Road where most of the schools are and the area is also densely populated. They seem to find it difficult to consistently provide the service of assisting the smooth flow of traffic which helps to solve the frustration of traffic congestion and at the same time it would demonstrate they are about controlling these areas for good order sake.

After a biker decided some time ago to damage a citizen’s automobile by throwing a huge rock in the back of an SUV, breaking the windshield injuring a baby, the lawless behavior embarrass the Justice Ministry to the point that, the traffic department decided they would have a zero tolerance for bikers and mopeds and were out controlling the reckless conduct of these bikers primarily on the weekends. As customary however, they were out one time and nowhere to be seen afterwards; and the bikers knows it, so they are out again practicing their usual stunts and continuing to put the lives of people at risk because they have already figured out that the police authorities are not serious about keeping up with these controls.

Its either the Government is prepared to consistently and structurally manage and control traffic rules; give proper guidance on waste disposals and be reliable when enforcing these rules and regulations, or the public will always get the wrong message that they can do what they want since there are no proper enforcement and penalties to stop them.

