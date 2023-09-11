Election announced no dissolution of Parliament.

Prime Minister of St. Maarten Sylveria Jacobs announced the dates for Election but have not yet prepared the National decree to dissolve Parliament as required by the constitution of St. Maarten if followed clearly gives the directives of the constitutional process.

Article 59 in our constitution is clear about how the constitutional process works. At the end of each Parliamentary term Parliament may be dissolved by National decree. 59-2, An order for dissolution shall require new elections to be held for Parliament which has been dissolved and the newly Elected Parliament to meet within three months.

When one examine this announcement, there is no mention, which of the article in the constitution guided the process in order to make this announcement. When there is a problem in government article 33 guides the process for calling new elections, since there’s no crisis the constitutional order for calling new election at the end of every term should be done according to article 59. Surely this was not done therefore the constitution of St. Maarten was breached. It must be noted that it is the first time since our new status in 10-10-2010 that our parliament sat for a full 4 year term according to article 46 section 1.

The full text of the prime minister’s release is herewith published:

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten— The Government of Sint Maarten, in close collaboration with the Central Voting Bureau, is pleased to announce the finalized dates for the upcoming 2024 elections. After a diligent and comprehensive process, the government has received confirmation from the Central Voting Bureau, ensuring that the chosen dates will not impede any concurrent processes.

Nathalie Tackling, Chairperson of the Central Voting Bureau, acknowledged the collaborative efforts between the government and the Voting Bureau. “Choosing election dates isn’t just about logistics; it’s about safeguarding the transparent, fair, and inclusive democratic process we cherish in Sint Maarten. After thorough analysis, we’re confident that these dates reflect the best balance between legal requirements and the practical realities of our community.”

Tackling added, “Our primary mission at the Central Voting Bureau is unwavering: to uphold the highest standards and ensure every voice is heard and counted. We encourage everyone to participate actively and make this election a testament of our unity and shared vision for the future.”

The key dates for the 2024 election process are as follows:

Deadline for Registration of New Political Parties: October 11, 2023

October 11, 2023 Nomination Day: November 22, 2023

November 22, 2023 Election Day: January 11, 2024

January 11, 2024 Installation of Parliament: February 10, 2024

These dates will allow political parties and citizens ample time to prepare for a successful democratic exercise. The Sint Maarten Government and the Central Voting Bureau appreciate the patience and understanding of the public during this process.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs emphasized the importance of a meticulous and coordinated approach in setting the election dates. “Our commitment to transparency, accountability, and a fair electoral process has guided every step of this endeavor. We understand the significance of providing ample time for political campaigns, informed decision-making by our citizens, and a smooth transition of power if the need arises.” ends the release…

###