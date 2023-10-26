Health Minister Ottley finally met with Unions.

In a remarkable turn around of events and transparency, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Omar Ottley, lived up to his commitment by responding to a list of some 116 questions posed by civil servants represented by their unions just last week. This open dialogue marks a significant step in making way for the implementation of the SAAHA “Ottley Care.”

Last week Tuesday, the Minister met with the union representatives from the Windward Island Civil Servants Union (WICSU) at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg and gave the answers to the Committee of Civil Servants Union. Minister Ottley promised to offer detailed responses to their inquiries and concerns regarding his healthcare reform initiative. This engagement showed the Minister’s dedication to ensuring that SAAHA truly reflects the community’s needs and desires.

Prior to the meeting, Union members had gathered outside the Government Building, to hand over their questions and concerns to the Minister; they were received by Minister Ottley, who emphasized the importance of open communication as an important tool for effective governance. He assured them that their voices would be heard, emphasizing his commitment to a swift response within the requested five-day timeline.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction in answering the unions’ questions and concerns. He however remains open to future dialogue and clarification as needed. His commitment to continued collaboration highlights his unwavering dedication to a healthcare plan that benefits the community.

The Minister’s willingness to engage in open dialogue by respond promptly to the unions’ queries sets a valuable precedent for transparent and accountable governance. “As St. Maarten moves closer to realizing SAAHA, the foundation of trust and communication has been established through this process, and it will undoubtedly prove to be an asset in shaping the future of healthcare in the nation,”

###