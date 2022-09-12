Patch Work to save the NA/UP Government

When MP Duncan from the NA decided to declare herself an independent Member of Parliament and shortly after MP de Weever followed suit, the NA/UP coalition suffered a heavy jolt and lost its majority. It sent The UP leader MP Rolando Brison scrambling for support to keep the government from falling. In a recent article published in this journal, it was reported then that talks were being held with MP Brownbill and MP Arrindell to come on board and strengthen the weaken coalition especially with MP Marlin out sick and is still recovering.

The UP seem to have successfully swap the ministry of TEATT for the support of the two MPs who were given the responsibility to nominate a candidate to take up the position of Minister of TEATT. Now that the deal is done, and a joint statement issued by both UP leader and the NA Leader, starting “the public can rest and be assured the government will continue to work in the best interest of St. Maarten and its people”, one wonders how much of this patch work benefiting the Government continuing to govern and in the best interest of the people of St. Maarten? It resembles more of the usual Politicians wheeling and dealing Public office to stay in their jobs.

There is no guarantee the founder and former UP boss or his Wife who currently chairs Parliament is on board with this move spearheaded by Brison, especially in light of her most recent vote on the floor of Parliament for a no confidence vote to send the Minister of VROMI packing. We will wait to see how long this Brison patch work hold up, or begin to tear again.

