Governor Holiday Farewell visit to Aruba

Governor Holiday in a press statement on Friday gave a report of what could be one of his final working visit to Aruba. On August 24 and 25, 2022, His Excellency Governor Eugene B. Holiday paid a working visit to Aruba as part of his farewell as Governor of Sint Maarten. On Wednesday, the Governor met with the Governor of Aruba, Mr. Boekhoudt at which time they looked back on their cooperation as Governors over the past years. During the evening of Wednesday August 24th the Governor of Aruba hosted a farewell reception in honor of Governor Holiday.

Governor Boekhoudt in his address at the reception, thanked the Governor of St. Maarten for their pleasant working relationship and his willingness to offer advice when needed and his friendship. Governor Holiday also delivered an addressed to his colleague of Aruba and the guests that were present. He expressed his appreciation for the good working relation they both shared. He also spoke of the close family ties between the people of Aruba and the People of Sint Maarten and stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries. Governor Holiday in his closing remarks wished the people and government of Aruba the very best and thanked Governor Boekhoudt and his wife for the idea of organizing such a warm farewell reception.

The following day Governor Holiday paid a courtesy visit to the President of Parliament of Aruba, Mr. Vrolijk and the Prime Minister of Aruba, Mrs. Wever-Croes. He also visited marine base Savaneta where he met Commander of the Marines at Savaneta Lieutenant-Colonel Van Wijk and three noncommissioned officers of the Sint Maarten detachment of the marines. They spoke, among others things, about the preparations for the Atlantic hurricane season.

