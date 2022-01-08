Wescot reveals mistakes in Handling of civil code changes

The changes in the Civil Code regarding short term labor contracts, maternity and paternity leave have been in the making since 2015! These changes were finally approved by Parliament on August 26, 2019. Upon her investigation however, it was revealed that this law was not published by Government, which is necessary for the law to go into effect; so says MP Sarah Wescot-Williams.

The MP went on to say, as a result of pointing this out to government they went ahead and rush the publication of the wrong version of the law, and this had to be fixed. The UD faction leader also mention, as her faction being the initiators of the amendments, they made it possible for Government to establish a date for enactment of the changes by National Degree. According to Wescot-Williams, “this was done to allow the relevant Ministry to prepare for the enforcement, and to allow for dialogue with the social partners.”

After several inquiries, Wescot says she found out the now VSA Minister has intention to enact this law in the first quarter of 2022 and in order not be faced with further setbacks, she fired off a series of questions to the Minister in the hope she would get answers: Wanting to know when exactly this law will go into effect; When will an English Version of the Civil Code Book be available; What are the Government intentions for the flexibilization of the labor market.

In her opinion, the MP says, if there should be one law translated in the English language is the Civil Code and she holds the same view for the Criminal Code, and both should be available in the English language soonest. The MP further pointed out that the amendments to the civil code were as a result of Labor Tripartite consultations with the then Minister Emil Lee. Se questioned where the country package will now put these consultations with the private sector? that according to her is left to be explained.

