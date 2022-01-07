Desmond Haynes new Lead Selector for WI…

St. Johns Antigua: Cricket West Indies announces the appointment of legendary former Opener, the Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes as Lead Selector of the West Indies Senior men’s team. With his most illustrious carrier and cricket credentials; just recently, Dr. Haynes was honored by the University of the West Indies with an Honorary Doctorate Degree. he also served as a Senator in the Parliament of Barbados. Haynes was confirmed as the new Men’s Team Lead Selector during a meeting of the CWI Board of Directors held on January 6, 2022.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt says “I am delighted to confirm that the Most Hon. Desmond Haynes has agreed to re-join the CWI cricket system as the Lead Selector. His cricket knowledge and experience are second to none, and I am confident that Desmond is the right man for the right job, at the right time.” President Skerritt further stated “On behalf of our Board of Directors and all stakeholders, I wish Desmond every success as he commences his important lead role, which starts immediately. Skerritt also use the opportunity to thank outgoing selectors Roger Harper and Miles Bascombe for their commitment and integrity having served on the Panel over the past two years.

The Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes having received his appointment said: “I would like to thank President Skerritt and the CWI Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to serve West Indies cricket once again. Being a Selector is a thankless task, but a critical role in our cricket system and I am honored to be appointed. I have always indicated that I would assist West Indies cricket in anyway possible and I see this as an opportunity to do just that. I pledge to carry out my duties in a fair and Professional manner.’ Haynes said.

The Most Hon. Dr Haynes will lead the West Indies Men’s Selection Panel until June 30 2024 which period will include four ICC Tournaments: 2 T-20 World Cup, the Cricket World Cup, and the World Test Championship Final.

###