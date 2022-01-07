Fast Moving Omicron now over 1000

The continued rapid spread of Omicron variant saw the number of active COVID-19 cases reaching an unprecedented 1080 by the 6th of January 2022. what has also risen is the amount of persons that are hospitalized as a result of the variant. That has moved from 2 to 6,

Scientist are finding out more about Omicron. Although it’s milder than the Delta those who are not vaccinated may end up becoming hospitalized and possibly die from not having the protection offered by the Vaccine. The authorities are pleading with the public who have gotten the two shots to get boosted since it will help them to be protected from this rapidly infectious Omicron,

VSA Minister Omar Ottley have already taken a decision to cut back on the late night entertainment venues from the usual 3:00 AM to 1:00 AM, and we are likely to see more measures put in place if the numbers continue to rise. A number of offices and business locations have been reported closed because of employees having the virus and are on quarantine. Schools are also affected and may well turn to virtual lessons, but that announcement is yet to come from the Education Minister.

In the meantime there are continuous testing carried out by CPS to track the amount of active cases out there, while the Health Ministry find ways to control the spread.