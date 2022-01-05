New State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Named

The new State secretary for Kingdom Relations in the Rutte 4 Cabinet is the former State Secretary for Finance Ms Alexandra Carla Huffelen put forward by the D66 Party.

Unlike the former State Secretary Knops whom she succeeds and who came from a military background straight into a political role, Alexandra Huffelen is a seasoned politician and has an extensive run and experience in Government circles. she also served as acting Mayor of Rotterdam. The Minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Kajsa Ollongren from the D66 Party will become the next Minister of Defense when the next Dutch Government is sworn in on Monday January 10th 2022.

As for State Secretary Knops, his name was mentioned for the post of Minister of Defense but either way, Knops was able to win a seat in the second Chamber and may well accept his seat in Parliament. It would be interesting to see how Huffelen is prepared to work with the Caribbean part of the Kingdom when compared to Knops and the promise of the incoming Dutch Government to offer the opportunity of Positive dialogue within the Kingdom.

