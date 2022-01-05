COVID-19 Cases once again on the rise…

There is a record surge in active COVID-19 cases as we open January 2022 on St. Maarten. The government is reporting a total of 824 active cases for January 4th 2022. This is a record jump of 146 cases in one day from 678 recorded for January 03rd. we are not told by the authorities how many of the active cases are Delta or Omicron but it can be assumed that a majority of the cases are the fast spreading Omicron.

VSA Minister Omar Ottley released a voice note on social media calling for calm, asking the public not to panic citing an erroneous posting that appeared in social media putting the amount of active cases for Jan, 03rd at well over 1000. Although we have not reached 1000, with the rapid paste of infection we are not far away. The prime Minister on ViewPoint Monday with Wendell Moore says that we are somewhere in the neighborhood of 40% vaccinated that leaves more than half of our population not vaccinated and left open to be infected by this new Omicron variant.

There has been somewhat of a relax mode for entering the Country and the Airport has been busy with travelers moving back and forth for the Holidays. Business on the Island has been pretty much normal with the standard protocol still in place; The wearing of mask, sanitizing and when possible social distance, which is hardly observed: but this is having little effect on the spread of Omicron which may send authorities back to the drawing board when it comes to decisions that must be taken to stop the spread.

###