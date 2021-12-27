Eight year old, youngest SXM Vender discovered…

This eight year old preschooler Sanaa Lake may not be able to explain how her business concept fits into the Magical Philipsburg Christmas idea that was staged on the board walk at the week-end of Saturday and Sunday December 18th and 19th respectively; but she knew she wanted a booth to give herself a start to do what she was always aiming at, Business of course. And by following the inspiration and influence of her family who happens to be all industrialists, she had the support needed to go forward.

When Sanaa first heard of the plan to celebrate Christmas in a magical way, she already knew this event will draw lots of people to the board walk and the opportunity to make some money and practice her business craft would become available. She immediately requested her family to secure a space for her creation. The super young entrepreneur first got started from collecting sea shells painting them, and then, sell to those who would buy. No doubt her family decided to rally around her business idea. A logo with the image of a lemon was created for her and off she goes. Pucker up Lemonade was born, and the folks sure did buy up the flavored drink.

Sanaa was asked what she will do with all the money that she makes. The young entrepreneur says she is not sure, but plans to spend some of it on a rabbit, a loveable pet she hopes to own one day. Sanaa was also very much involved with the production and trading of the different flavors of Pucker up Lemonade. Sanaa also paid what little she had saved, to those who had an input in getting her started. Her relative who shared the story with cmoorelournal.com believes that this might just be the beginning of greater business ventures that can be expected from the eight year old Sanaa Lake.

###