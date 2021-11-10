Prime Ministers agree on working together moving forward

The three Prime Ministers of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Evelyn Wever-Croes PM of Aruba, Gilmar Pisas PM of Curacao, and Silveria Jacobs PM of St. Maarten, met on Aruba for a tripartite meeting to chart the way forward in Unison as this is the only way their goals of accomplishments can ever be achieved by working together.

At a press conference held after the deliberations, they all seem to agree that despite the differences on each Island there are much more they have in common when having to deal with the Netherlands the European counterpart that has a much more robust economy and are in a better position to provide support for our fragile and smaller economies that is evident, even after the Pandemic set in. espionage

Aruba Prime minister showed her seniority when she termed her Participation in these tripartite deliberations as her way to bounce forward rather than using the term most frequently used (bouncing back) to show where they are heading as partners in the Kingdom. There is a surety expressed that if they are to hold one head that will put them in a stronger position when negotiating with the Netherlands dealing with the COHO and other areas and conditions associated with the help received from the Dutch Government. Questions from the press forced the Prime Ministers to outline their plans to deal with Poverty on their respective Islands and the progress made with Tourism recovery, and where they stand on their way to be in a position to financially take care of themselves.

While Aruba and St. Maarten Focus on Tourism to boost their economy, Curacao Prime Minister was focusing on their oil refinery to help their economy and to put people back to work.

