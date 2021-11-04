Brison’s Resignation forced by Espionage….

MP Rolando Brison took to face Book Thursday afternoon to announce that he is stepping down as Chair of Parliament in the wake of calls from several circles for him to resign after a recording surfaced on social media making negative comments about his MP colleague that are considered to be of poor taste. The espionage recording appeared to have been documented at his home in a casual and social setting and put on social media by one of his associates in that immediate circle.

The MP admitted that its not easy and at times people think that Politicians and MPS are like robots; he is no robot he said, he has feelings and for him to heal he needs to take some time for himself away from the chair.

MP Brison serves a reminder to his audience that his intentions when occupying the Chair of Parliament was to raise the level of parliament, but with the current situation been what it is, he needs to step back and take some time to work on himself to become a better person. Brison says he was able however, to experience an outpouring of love and support shown to him by members of the public and his family, that he said he appreciated much.

Brison will continue to work in parliament as an elected member of parliament and stated that he is still the leader of the United Peoples Party (UP); suggesting of course, that he is still representing the Party on which he was elected.

