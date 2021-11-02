Brison apologize to Party for Poor Choice of Words

After a call for the Chairman of Parliament to resign in the wake of an outburst of him blasting his own colleague, Brison issued a statement of apology to his Party admitting his comments came out of frustration, but he takes full responsibility for what was said, and for the hurt it may have caused his Colleague MP and UP faction leader in Parliament MP Grisha Heyliger Marten.

In his apology he lauded the accomplishments of his colleague MP Grisha Heyliger-Marten which is in direct contrast to what was said on social media. The MP says “when ever we do things that hurt individuals close to us, the obvious thing to do is to say I am sorry.”

As President of Parliament he further stated I represent a group of individuals who like me were elected by the people to serve. This Parliament is under my chairmanship on a path to deliver legislation in the interest of improving the quality of the lives of our people.

As the leader of one of the largest political parties founded by one of the greatest political minds to serve the people of St. Maarten, I also recognize that my actions have negatively affected our party. We came together under my leadership when many counted the UP Party out, against many odds during the last election; to not only garner 4 seats, but to also form what is now the longest lasting government in the history of country St. Maarten. It’s unfortunate that my moment of frustration has affected some who have helped us stay together for country St. Maarten, but I will continue to work to make sure we remain focussed on that goal: 4 years of effective government and parliamentary work.

We since met as UP Board, Ministers and MP’s and identified the areas where this family needs to improve its communication and conflict resolution he said. He committed himself to working on regaining the trust of his party and the board. He again ask everyone who were hurt by his statements to accept his apology.

