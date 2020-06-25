COM says they are in support of Union actions

Philipsburg – The Government of St. Maarten issued a statement confirming that they are aware and are in support of a series of manifestations staged by the Unions and their members this past week. Permission for these manifestations were requested and were granted. The government was also informed of the willingness of union members to be part of these manifestations. The statement confirmed that the, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs only now responded to emails received from the unions in relation to the manifestations, as well as the request for a meeting to follow up and clarify any pending questions. Part of the union grievances that pushed the actions of the union to the streets had to do with a lack of response from government to answer to their proposal in a timely manner.

Prime Minister Jacobs in her statement spun the street manifestations displayed by the workers as an action she supports. In an invited comment she stated, ‘It is good to see that the people of St. Maarten can stand and have manifestations in a peaceful manner, while maintaining proper social distancing.’ In various meetings between the Council of Ministers and the unions which includes the WICLU, it was made clear that the unions are in solidarity with the challenges the Caribbean countries in the Dutch Kingdom have been facing over the years. These sentiments come amidst the conditions that are being imposed by the Kingdom Government for liquidity support in this COVID-19 reality.

Due to further actions continuing, the organization is assessing all correspondence and minutes to ensure that all questions asked in writing, will receive a suitable response in writing.

In responding to the manifestations, Prime Minister Jacobs replied, ‘I hope that the information could be distributed in a timely fashion so that proper planning could be made in the event that persons would be negatively impacted. She further stated that she have requested a meeting with the unions and look forward to further dialogue. I believe dialogue is one of the ways in which together we can provide clarity and come to a solution.

