Emancipation Day to mark Re-Opening of PJIA

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic & Telecommunications (TEATT), Ludmila de Weever has said, the Air Port is to re-open on July first which happens to be Emancipation Day, a public Holiday for the country. Weather that is significant or not, She called on the community to adhere to Social distancing protocols and to follow the established guidelines for businesses in order to maintain a COVID-19 free Sint Maarten.

Prior to July 01, June 22nd, Sint Maarten will open its borders to St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and the British Virgin Islands all of these Islands are reported to be CIVID-19 free. The 21 day minimum stay will however be applied to passengers from these islands. No quarantine will be required.

The Minister further announced, a set of requirements that would be carried out to uphold safety and health protocols for the country: There will be testing requirements, health screening procedures, for arriving visitors at the Princess Juliana International Airport. The Re-opening of the Airport is to welcome travelers from Europe and North America; passengers from Saba, Sint Eustatius, Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba, Anguilla, St. Barthelemy, Martinique, and Guadeloupe. They are among the destination allowed to enter the country thus far. No quarantine will be required for these countries upon arrival to Sint Maarten.

De Weever says she is aware of the urgency to increase economic activity on the island but intends to re-open in a safe and responsible way, both for our residents and visitors alike.

