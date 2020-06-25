American Airlines and Jet Blue to SXM from FL.?

In a recent statement by the Minister of TEATT Ms. Ludmila de Weever, is looking at July first as the date to finally open up St. Maarten to international flights after COVID-19. Flights from Miami are among the International flights to land at PJIAE, but Florida is one of the hot spots in America with record increasing numbers of new coronavirus cases in the United States.

In New York the Governor there has issued a warning that persons entering that state from a number of hot spots in America including Florida, will have to be quarantine for 14 days. St. Marten should take note of that, and the possible risk of a resurgence of the virus as a consequence of opening up early to Hot Spots like Florida. On June 24th alone, Florida recorded 5,500 new cases in one day.

American Airlines out of Miami Fl. and Jet Blue out of Fort Lauderdale Fl. On July 4th and July 07th respectively, should pose a huge challenge for importing new cases for St. Maarten with the rate of cases in Florida at the moment. Antigua at one time was cleared of all Coronavirus cases and the moment it opened up to international flights the country in now grappling with 39 new cases. They have since been placed in quarantine in that country.

The Minister of TEATT announced, a set of requirements that would be carried out to uphold safety and health protocols for the country: There will be testing requirements, health screening procedures, for arriving visitors at the Princess Juliana International Airport but nothing is said about quarantine from places like Florida and what should happen if a case is discovered.

