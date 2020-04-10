How Good Friday relates to you…

At this time of the year when we are reminded of the Death of Christ (Good Friday) there is an important lesson that relates to every human being on earth who are witnessing this reminder. How does this relate to me one should be asking themselves.

Man have inherited his ruin called sin. He was born into it and therefore inherited that sinful nature. Romans 5:12 spells it out clearly. ”Wherefore as by one man, (Adam) sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so, death passed upon all men for that all have sinned”: the mere fact that you will die is a confirmation of Sin in every man. What is Sin you ask? It is man fallen short of Gods Righteousness and Perfection; Romans 3:23.

And because God love his creation The World which includes you and me, he decided to find a remedy for Sin that will satisfy his Righteousness. That remedy is Jesus Christ, his Crucifixion and resurrection.

Here is the problem: Man is not willing to accept Gods remedy for his ruin, so he strives to bring about his own Salvation by means of human effort, and that will not work.Here’s Why; There are at least 6 biblical verses that proves man’s effort cannot remedy man fallen state. 1.) Man strives for self-righteousness, when he needs to be made the righteousness of God. (11 Cor. 5:21 & Isa. 64: 6) 2.) Man tries to reform, when he needs to be regenerated (Titus 3:5).

3.) Mans effort makes him strive to turnover a new leaf, when he needs a new Life (John 10:10) 4.) Man strives to be justified by the law, when he needs to be justified by faith in the Lord Jesus Christ (Gal. 2:16) 5.) Man strives to clean up the old sin nature in man, when he needs to be made a new man in Christ. (Eph.4:22) 6.) Man strives to be saved by good works, when he needs salvation by the grace of God (Eph. 2:8,9).

The only remedy for the ruin of man is the Son of God, being made sin for us on the cross. The only way to receive this remedy is by faith in Him as personal Savior and that’s how the reminder of Good Friday and Easter relates to you individually. It’s either you believe what is written in the Word about Christ death burial and resurrection that you may receive Gods remedy for your downfall.

